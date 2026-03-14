Cobb County Schools police car involved in crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a crash that included a Cobb County Schools police car on Friday night.

The crash happened at Austell Road and County Services Parkway.

Channel 2 Action News saw the K-9 patrol unit with significant damage in the middle of the intersection.

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The driver of the other vehicle involved was taken away in an ambulance, but it’s unclear if the officer suffered any significant injuries.

Police have not commented on what led up to the crash or if anyone will face charges.

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