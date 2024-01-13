Cobb County school employees to get expanded bonuses following school board meeting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County School District employees will receive what the school board is calling an expanded bonus after a recent board meeting.

In addition to a planned $1,000 bonus for all full-time employees and employees who work more than half-time coming from the state at Gov. Brian Kemp’s direction, the Cobb County Board of Education voted Wednesday to provide all non-temporary staff with $500.

According to county officials, the additional funds were a recommendation of Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

“Governor Kemp has shown his commitment to educators, and ultimately students, for years. Similarly, Superintendent Ragsdale’s recommendation extends the Governor’s $1,000 bonus to ALL non-temporary staff and is a reminder of our commitment to the entire Team who provide Cobb’s children with a world-class education,” Board Chair Randy Scamihorn said.

Those receiving the bonuses include employees who are paid out of grant funds rather than the general fund.

“The Superintendent has authorized all eligible positions to receive the bonus regardless of funding source,” district officials said.

Tiffany Haney who is a special education teacher at Wheeler High School says she is thrilled about the bonus.

She began her career as a teacher after being laid off from NASA as a quality engineer.

“I find more fulfillment and contentment with working with the students,” said Haney

Haney says is getting paid more than she ever has as a teacher, but acknowledges the financial sacrifices she made before joining the Cobb County School District. She says she felt the brunt of it when she taught in Henry County

“That’s really where my credit card debt came from just trying to make ends meet there in Henry,” said Haney

Haney is advancing her career through Georgia’s BEST program, taking free classes. She says she will see a pay bump when she completes the program

The Cobb County Association of Educators released the following statement regarding Governor Kemp’s retention bonuses and the expansion to it.

