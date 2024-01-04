Cobb Board of Education votes to expand ‘retention bonuses’ to all employees

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County School District employees will receive what the school board is calling an expanded bonus after a recent board meeting.

In addition to a planned $1,000 bonus for all full-time employees and employees who work more than half-time coming from the state at Gov. Brian Kemp’s direction, the Cobb County Board of Education voted Wednesday to provide all non-temporary staff with $500.

According to county officials, the additional funds were a recommendation of Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

“Governor Kemp has shown his commitment to educators, and ultimately students, for years. Similarly, Superintendent Ragsdale’s recommendation extends the Governor’s $1,000 bonus to ALL non-temporary staff and is a reminder of our commitment to the entire Team who provide Cobb’s children with a world-class education,” Board Chair Randy Scamihorn said.

Those receiving the bonuses include employees who are paid out of grant funds rather than the general fund.

“The Superintendent has authorized all eligible positions to receive the bonus regardless of funding source,” district officials said.

The district said bonuses will be paid on different dates depending on employee pay schedules.

Employees who are paid bi-weekly will see the bonus on Jan. 19, while employees paid monthly will get them on Jan. 24.

According to the county, the bonus is not subject to the Teacher’s Retirement System withholdings and does not count as earnable compensation for the system’s requirements.

