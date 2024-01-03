Ga. man on supervised release for bank fraud commits $250K in bank, identify fraud, DA says

ATLANTA — A Georgia man has been arrested on bank fraud for a second time while he was on supervised release from a previous conviction.

Michael Adeola Akhiero, 30, is accused of stealing victims’ identities to create counterfeit checks totalling more than $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. He’s been sentenced for bank fraud and aggravated identity fraud.

According to the D.A.’s office, shortly after Akheiro was released from federal prison for bank fraud in 2019, he used stolen identities and bank account information to create fake checks that he then deposited into his personal and business bank accounts. In total, he withdrew more than $250,000 from multiple victims’ accounts.

“Clearly, Akhiero has not learned the lesson, that crime doesn’t pay, so he will continue to face justice for his repeated fraudulent actions,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI will continue to aggressively investigate those criminals who attempt to defraud our nation’s financial infrastructure.”

He was sentenced to four years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. The court also revoked his supervised release term and sentenced him to another year in prison that will run concurrently with his four-year term. He will also have to pay more than $77,000 in restitution to his victims.

