Buckhead high school announces unexpected death of beloved teacher, coach

ATLANTA — A beloved Atlanta high school teacher, varsity basketball, and golf coach has died.

North Atlanta High School Principal Curtis Douglass announced Tuesday that Kerry Sarden died unexpectedly.

Douglass said in a statement that school staff will share the news of Sarden’s passing with students when they return to school Wednesday morning.

Grief counselors will be available to assist any students or staff who need support while they mourn.

“This news deeply saddens us, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Sarden’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Losing a member of our North Atlanta family is an immense tragedy that affects us all, and we offer our sincerest condolences and support to those grieving this profound loss,” Douglass said in a statement.

Details on memorial services have not been released yet.

North Atlanta High School is a public high school with approximately 2,300 students in the Paces neighborhood of the Buckhead community.

