Police cruiser smashed in hit-and-run; drivers warned to follow Move Over Law

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man struck a police cruiser on I-285 in Cobb County then drove away from the scene, police say.

The officer inside the vehicle was unharmed, and the driver, identified as James Chamberlain, is facing charges.

The incident occurred while Cobb County police officers were responding to an accident on I-285. Police say Chamberlain ignored the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

“A few extra seconds by slowing down is going to be much better than being involved in an accident where someone gets hurt or killed,” Sgt. Eric Smith told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

According to investigators, the officers had their patrol cars stopped in the number four lane with emergency equipment activated. Despite this, Chamberlain allegedly drove by so closely that he sideswiped the police cruiser.

Smith explained that while one officer was inside the vehicle conducting an investigation, Chamberlain’s white Dodge passed dangerously close.

Another officer on the scene was able to pursue and stop Chamberlain’s vehicle. He is now facing charges including hit and run and failing to move over.

Police emphasize the importance of adhering to the Move Over Law, noting that if moving over one full lane is not possible, drivers should reduce their speed to half of the posted limit.

