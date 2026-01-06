Cobb County police chief, staff shoot first shots at new indoor training range

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have a new indoor training center and members of the command staff got a chance to break it in.

According to the department, newly selected Police Chief Dan Ferrell, along with command and training staff members, “had the honor of taking the ‘coveted first shot’” at the new training gun range.

Police said each command staff and training staff member, as well as the police chief, fired a single round at the new facility.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“This amazing new addition to our training center will allow our officers to train year-round, enhance proficiency, and ensure they are equipped with the skills necessary to serve and protect our community safely and effectively,” the department said in a statement.

CCPD said the indoor facility is expected to reduce the noise impact of firearms training on the community.

“We are proud to invest in training, preparedness and responsible solutions that support both our officers and the community we serve,” police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group