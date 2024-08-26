Cobb County 5th grader is a 3-time Junior Olympics champion

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County 10-year-old girl may be the Simone Biles of the javelin. She is a Junior Olympic champion three years in a row.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jordyn Hampton, 10, feels like a princess, and she looks like one too.

“It feels great when I put the crown on,” Hampton said.

“Ruling the world,” Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen asked.

“Mm-hmm,” Jordyn Hampton answered as she earned the golden crown.

It matches her three gold medals.

The Cobb County fifth grader won them at the AAU Junior Olympics, throwing the javelin. In 2022, 2023, and now in 2024, she has finished first each time.

“She just follows her technique, follows her training, and hey, she’s the queen of javelin,” Cornell Hampton said.

He’s Jordyn Hampton’s dad and coach of the Throw 2 Win Javelin School.

Channel 2 Action News first introduced you to Jordyn and her big sister Jasmine Hampton, who is also a javelin champ, two years ago. Jasmine Hampton is at Samford University in Birmingham on a track and field scholarship.

TRENDING STORIES:

As for the Royal Highness, at the recent 2024 games, Jordyn Hampton broke the previous record for her age group of 99 feet, two inches.

The new record—her record—is 110 feet, three inches.

“When it popped up on the screen, everyone cheered for me. It felt great and I felt amazing,” Jordyn Hampton said.

Jordyn Hampton has her sights set on the grown-up Olympics with the hopes of more gold medals in the future.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man blinding drivers with headlights leads deputies on chase, rams SUV into patrol vehicle head-on

©2024 Cox Media Group