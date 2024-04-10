Cobb Co. police’s Violent Crime Bureau arrests 3 men wanted for murder

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb police have arrested three suspects wanted for murder.
The three unidentified men were arrested in three separate encounters with police from March 20 to March 28.
Police say one of the men was wanted for a double murder in Douglas County.
A second suspect was wanted for murder in Clayton County.
The third suspect was wanted for a murder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The men were arrested by the Cobb County Police Department’s Violent Crime Bureau.
