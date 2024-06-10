Cobb Co. firefighters revive man suffering heart attack after workout

Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters recently saved a man’s life, reviving him after he had suffered a heart attack.

A 48-year-old man had just finished a workout and returned to his car when he started experiencing chest pain and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they gave him an EKG and determined he was suffering a heart attack.

The man then became unresponsive, so firefighters removed him from his car and began CPR.

They used a defibrillator on him twice before he became conscious again and was able to communicate.

He was then taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta for treatment.

