Cobb Co. firefighters revive man suffering heart attack after workout

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters recently saved a man’s life, reviving him after he had suffered a heart attack.

A 48-year-old man had just finished a workout and returned to his car when he started experiencing chest pain and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they gave him an EKG and determined he was suffering a heart attack.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man then became unresponsive, so firefighters removed him from his car and began CPR.

They used a defibrillator on him twice before he became conscious again and was able to communicate.

He was then taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta for treatment.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia could be holding onto cash that belongs to you… and you may not even realize it

©2024 Cox Media Group