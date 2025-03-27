Chris Brown announces new tour with stop in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Musician and two-time Grammy winner Chris Brown is launching a new tour and it’s coming to Atlanta.

Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour will hit 30 locations over the course of the show’s calendar, starting with dates in Europe in June before coming back to the U.S. for the remainder.

For metro Atlanta fans, Brown is expected to put on a show on Aug. 30 at Truist Park.

In addition to Brown, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller are coming along for the ride.

“Breezy Bowl XX celebrates 20 years of Brown’s career and builds on the momentum of his highly successful 2024 11:11 Tour, which supported his Billboard R&B Albums chart-topping studio release,” LiveNation said in the announcement.

Presale tickets open for sale on April 1, with general sale starting on April 3 at 10 a.m.

