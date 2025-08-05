Child advocacy center’s CEO retires amid board’s concerns about her leadership

MARIETTA, Ga. — Jinger Robins, the longtime CEO of SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center in Cobb County, has retired following her suspension without pay due to multiple concerns raised by the organization’s board.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was in Marietta where he obtained the board’s letter, dated July 24.

It cited several issues such as grant and financial improprieties, timecard and payroll discrepancies, cybersecurity and policy violations and allegations of a hostile work environment including racial, ethnic, cultural harassment and nepotism.

SafePath, which provides critical services to vulnerable children, is undergoing an internal investigation while continuing its mission.

Chuck Boring, an attorney for SafePath, confirmed that Robins has retired and emphasized that the organization remains dedicated to its work.

“Those matters don’t affect the work that SafePath does day in, day out,” Boring said.

Jinger Robins told Winne she was surprised by the board’s concerns and decided to retire out of respect for the community and the children SafePath serves.

She highlighted her 30-year commitment to the organization, during which she estimated SafePath has helped over 30,000 children.

The Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, one of SafePath’s funders, is also reviewing the concerns.

Despite the leadership change, Boring assured that SafePath’s mission to provide forensic interviews and support to child victims remains unaffected.

A March post on the Cobb County District Attorney’s Instagram page praised Robins as “a true champion for child advocacy and protection in Cobb County.”

