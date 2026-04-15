Burglar smashes his way into Cobb vape shop, but he was caught on camera

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A burglar was caught on camera throwing a large brick through the door of a Cobb County vape shop.

Employees at Vape Atlanta on South Cobb Drive came to work on Monday morning to find the glass door smashed and lots of damage inside the store.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell went to the vape shop on Tuesday where the damage had been cleaned up.

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“He was walking around with [the brick] for a good five minutes before he threw it through the front door,” employee Gary Kirkland said.

The whole incident was caught on security cameras around 2 a.m.

Police say once Jaylen Brown, 18, got inside, he stole several vapes.

“I feel like it’s a bummer because we do do a lot of things that are definitely steps forward, but this feels like a major step back,” Kirkland said.

Brown is charged with burglary and criminal trespassing.

“We do pride ourselves on having a big community of people that come in that we try to make feel like family. We try to make this place feel like home,” Kirkland said.

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