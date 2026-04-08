Braves, Angels benches clear during brawl

ANAHEIM — The benches cleared in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after a fight broke out during the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels game.

Braves pitcher Reynaldo López and Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler were ejected from the game after fists started flying. The two are former teammates, both playing for the Braves during the 2024 season.

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Soler charged the mound during the bottom of the fifth inning after López threw a pitch that tipped off catcher Jonah Heim’s glove.

López initially held his hands up before both started throwing punches.

Here’s what just took place in Anaheim: pic.twitter.com/hL1myd5PJd — BravesVision (@BravesVisionTV) April 8, 2026

That’s when dozens of players from both teams ran to the mound trying to separate the two. Atlanta manager Walt Weiss, who has a background in martial arts and MMA training, was among those who tackled Soler.

López was holding the baseball when he landed a punch on Soler’s batting helmet. Soler had homered off López in his first at-bat, then was hit by a pitch in his second.

The Braves won the game 7-2. After the game, Weiss addressed the fight and the players getting ejected. The Braves manager said López wasn’t throwing at Soler intentionally.

“I understand why Soler got angry. And he’s a really mild-manner guy,” Weiss told reporters after the game. “There was no intent out there. I just think Lopy [López ] is overthrowing. He’s certainly not trying to hit him.”

When asked about his tackle, Weiss said his instincts just kicked in.

“I love Soler. We were teammates here. That’s a big man. I just felt like I gotta get him off his feet because he’s going to hurt somebody,” Weiss said.

Braves Manager Walt Weiss discusses tonight’s win and the benches clearing in the 5th inning: pic.twitter.com/cBQO5KI8j0 — BravesVision (@BravesVisionTV) April 8, 2026

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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