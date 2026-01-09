Beloved Cobb County private school teacher dies from flu complications

KENNESAW, Ga. — A Cobb County private Christian school is mourning the loss of a teacher who died from flu complications.

Angela Coleman taught Spanish at Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw. Officials closed the high school on Friday to give students and staff time to process the tragic news.

The school’s focus on keeping her legacy alive, today on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

School leaders told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that Coleman was loved by so many and made a huge impact. Comments are also pouring in on social media about Coleman and all that she did for her students, parents and the community.

The rest of the Mount Paran campus is in session for classes on Friday. Grief counselors are available.

