Marietta bar fight leads to car intentionally hitting person in parking lot

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police say the suspect who was detained following a bar fight over the weekend is actually the victim.

Marietta police responded to the Mayan Night Club early Saturday morning after a report that a vehicle had intentionally run over a person in the parking lot.

The incident involved a fight that began inside the club and spilled outside, where the individual who was run over reportedly drew a handgun before being run over by a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Giancarlo Estudillo Villegas, 25, of Marietta.

Initial statements to police indicated a fight inside the club led to the vehicle incident.

Security guards employed by the club attempted to stop the driver, but the vehicle drove away, knocking one of the guards down.

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Police confirmed that a fight had indeed occurred inside the club, with security guards intervening to break it up.

Video footage shows Villegas driving his vehicle through the parking lot shortly after the fight ended.

The video also shows the pedestrian drawing and pointing a handgun at Villegas while he was driving.

Villegas then ran over the pedestrian and continued through the parking lot, police said.

Villega called 911 several minutes later to report his involvement in the altercation at the club.

A handgun was recovered at the scene of the incident. The pedestrian continues to receive medical care for life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed as the investigation is active.

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