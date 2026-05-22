Amid drought, metro Atlanta county urges people reconsider shooting off their own fireworks

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is urging people to avoid firing off their own fireworks because sparks during the ongoing extreme drought creates a fire hazard.

Instead, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services encourages people to watch the many professional fireworks shows in the county for the Fourth of July:

City of Marietta

City of Kennesaw

City of Powder Springs

City of Acworth

Mt. Paran North Church of God

Marietta Country Club

Governor’s Town Club

Pine Tree Country Club

Indian Hills Country Club

Town Green – Legacy Park

State law, though, forbids the county from banning fireworks. Thus, fireworks isn’t part of the annual summer burn ban.

However, the state law was changed recently to include penalties for injuries or damage from the use of consumer fireworks, the county said.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said those who see outdoor burning that’s out of compliance or out of control can contact 911 to report it.

The burn ban doesn’t include recreational fires, bonfires or cooking fires.

Read more about the county’s burning regulations.

Locally, some have faced charges for fires sparked by fireworks.

Channel 2 Action News reported in November 2025 that a woman was sentenced to 10 years of probation for a 2023 fireworks fire that burned down an Atlanta apartment building. She will also have to pay $800,000 in restitution.

The National Fire Protection Association said fireworks started an estimated 32,302 fires in 2023, the last year in which data is available.

Those fires included 3,760 structure fires, 849 vehicle fires, 27,252 outside fires and 441 unclassified fires. They caused an estimated 15 deaths, 58 injuries and $142 million in direct property damage.

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