Air conditioning problems persist at metro Atlanta Post Office

SMYRNA, Ga. — The extreme heat is making work especially difficult at a metro Atlanta post office facing air conditioning problems.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was live at the Smyrna branch on Windy Hill Road.

As families brave the heat to drop their mail off, they can’t help but notice how hot it is inside.

“It’s really hot and she’s just a baby, three months old. So yes, they got ta do something,” Victoria Parico said.

“Super and I feel bad for the employees for being in there for more than like an hour,” Dalton Czar said.

“Really hot in there, I kind of like felt it on my neck. I wouldn’t want to be stuck in there working especially with no AC,” Jesse Alvarado said.

“How hot was it in there? It was really hot, honestly, like you could feel it as soon as you walk in. And the employees, they seem a little agitated, yeah,” Fatima Hernandez said.

Channel 2 Action News contacted the United States Postal Service and received a response that says in part, “Currently, there is work being performed on the HVAC system at this location. A timeline for completion is not available, but the goal is to finalize the work as quickly as possible.”

The Postal Service said portable air conditioners and cooling fans have been strategically placed throughout the facility and will remain there until the project is finished.

An employee who didn’t want to be interviewed for fear of retaliation told us the working conditions are unbearable, because it’s so hot inside.

A representative for the U.S. Postal Service said they can’t discuss personnel matters but said employees can take extra breaks, as needed, and said water is always provided.

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