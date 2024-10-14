Acworth police looking for missing endangered woman with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Acworth police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and may appear confused.

Marilyn Ann Richards, 68, was last seen driving a 2023 blue Subaru Forester with Georgia plate RVC6111 at Cherokee Street and Taylor Street on Sunday at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Police say if you spot her or her SUV you should use caution when approaching her and call police immediately by dialing 911 or the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

