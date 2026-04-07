Active manhunt near KSU for suspect wanted for domestic violence

KENNESAW, Ga. — A large law enforcement presence remains near Kennesaw State University as deputies search for a man wanted on a domestic violence charge who ran from authorities.

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The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says Jessie Santiago, 26, was spotted earlier in the area by deputies who recognized him from an active warrant.

This is a developing story. We have a photographer and reporter headed to the scene, and will bring you the latest developments beginning on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Officials say deputies were not initially trying to serve the warrant but moved in to take him into custody after identifying him.

That’s when Santiago ran away, leading to an active search.

Authorities are urging residents and students to stay alert, be aware of their surroundings and avoid approaching the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts may contact the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office at 770- 499-4600 or submit a tip through the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

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