9-month-old killed in crossfire of motel shooting; 1 of 6 suspects pleads guilty

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon will spend 30 years in prison after he accepted a plea for his involvement in a motel shooting, that killed a 9-month-old.

Cobb County Superior Court judge Victor Reynolds sentenced Noah Martin to 40 years in prison, with 30 to serve in prison and 10 on probation.

Martin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, cruelty to children, making false statements to police and two other charges.

Channel 2 Action News was the only television news crew in court Monday morning as Martin and a second defendant in the case, appeared in court.

Prosecutors said the stray bullet that hit and killed the baby, did not come from Martins gun but said he was involved in the events that transpired before she was shot.

Ladarrius Brown is charged with Felony Murder and other charges. He was scheduled for a speedy trial set to begin Monday morning, but withdrew his right to one.

Police charged Martin, Brown and four others in 2025, after the shooting happened outside of the Budgetel Inn & Suites.

“There were a total of 22 casings collect on scene,” Asst. Cobb County District Attorney Stephanie Green said.

Prosecutors said Jayvian Young and Brown were arguing over a woman. They said the beef spilled out on Instagram via DMs to one another, before the two planned to meet at the motel.

The victim’s mother who doesn’t know the defendants was in court as she listened to the details from that tragic day.

“Jayvian Young and Noah Martin exit the vehicle with guns in their hands,” Green said.

Prosecutors said security cameras captured everything, including the car Martin was in with Young and the two sped into the motel lot.

“We know Jayvian Young is responsible for the fatal gunshot wound but he worked in concert with Noah Martin,” Green said.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Victor Reynolds reminded Martin of how preventable his involvement in the shooting, was that day.

“There’s consequences to pay and you’re paying them today,” he said. “I think based on your involvement this is a fair sentence for what you did. I do respect that you stand up and take responsibility for what you did. You were brought into a situation that wasn’t yours.

“The consequences in this case could not be any more tragic than they are that resulted in the death of a 9-month-old child, an innocent child.”

