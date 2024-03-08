2nd suspect convicted in murder of beloved Acworth convenience store owner last year

ACWORTH, Ga. — The family of a business owner who was killed during an armed robbery now has justice.

Abu Ahammed, a father of two, was killed inside his Acworth convenience store in 2022. A jury has found the second suspect in the case guilty of murder.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michelle Newell was at the Cobb County District Attorney’s office Friday, where she learned about the evidence prosecutors used to build their case.

Surveillance video, phone records and people in the community were able to positively identify both suspects in the case. Marcus Bass is already serving life in prison without parole.

Bass left the Kwik E Mart empty-handed because he couldn’t get the cash register open. Bass lived across the street from Ahammed’s store, which makes the case even more troubling.

His neighbor, Eric Robins, said Ahammed always helped others, including Bass.

“If (Bass) needed help with anything, (Ahammed) he would go out of his way to help him. I don’t know what happened. Yeah, it was sad,” Robins said. “That was stupid what (Bass) did. I think he got what he got.”

Neighbor Cheyenne Archuleta said Bass used to go over to the store and cook and have barbecues.

A jury has now found the second suspect, Paris Peterson, guilty of murder. Prosecutors said Peterson helped Bass pull everything off.

“I’m actually really surprised there’s a second suspect because I had no idea,” Archuleta said.

The Cobb County DA’s office said surveillance video revealed Peterson walking into the store 20 minutes before the armed robbery.

Cell phone records confirmed he was on the phone with Bass. Moments later, Bass walked into the store wearing a ski mask.

Peterson was parked nearby with a getaway car.

A judge will sentence Peterson next week.

New owners have since taken over the store and have increased security.

