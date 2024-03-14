Motorcyclist dies after trying to pass Porsche turning into construction site, Cobb police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a crash that killed one person.

Cobb County police officials said on Wednesday at 7:40 a.m., officers received reports of a crash on Holly Springs Road.

According to the investigation, 27-year-old Trevion Oglesby or Marietta was riding a 2017 Honda CBR500R motorcycle north on Holly Springs Road when a 2017 Porsche 911 was driving south on the same road.

When Oglesby continued down the road, officials determined that an unrelated vehicle ahead of him had turned right into a construction site. Oglesby tried to pass the car using the center turn lane when officials said he had lost control of the motorcycle and had driven towards the Porsche.

Officials do not know what caused Oglesby to lose control of his motorcycle.

Authorities said the Porsche drove towards a private driveway to avoid the crash, but the front of the bike collided with the front left side of the Porsche.

Oglesby was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Porsche was not hurt in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

