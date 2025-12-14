2026 Braves Fest: Free tickets now available

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are welcoming fans back to Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta for 2026 Braves Fest.

The full-day event on Jan. 31, presented by Delta Air Lines, will feature live entertainment, interactive attractions, food, shopping and more. Some of the activities include photo stations, Q&As, an MLB The Show live video game competition, Bowl with the Braves and more.

The Braves have introduced several new events. One of those will kick off Braves Fest: the Braves Fest Player Walk & Rally. Fans are invited to arrive early and line the streets of The Battery Atlanta to greet players and coaches to open Braves Fest.

Other events new this year include Braves Country Karaoke, Paint & Sip with the Braves, Braves Bingo and Visiting Team Behind the Scenes Tour.

Though Braves Fest is a free event, it requires a ticket for entry. These free tickets are available at braves.com/bravesfest.

Ahead of Braves Fest will be the Braves Fest Gala on Jan. 30, presented by Truist. The exclusive celebration will take place in the Delta SKY360° Club at Truist Park, which will be transformed to capture the 2026 Braves Fest Gala theme of “Braves Country Night.”

The team plans a country-themed evening with custom hat branding, live music, line dancing and more alongside the 2026 Atlanta Braves. Tickets include a limited number of VIP tickets that include special early access and a tour of the Atlanta Braves clubhouse. These are available at braves.com/bravesfest. Proceeds benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

