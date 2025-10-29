18-year-old hospitalized after scooter, truck crash in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — An 18-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after he was hit while riding a scooter in Marietta.
The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday on Windy Hill Road and Cobb Pkwy.
Police said the 18-year-old was going southbound in the northbound lanes and turned in front of the southbound traffic. A driver in a Ford Ranger truck collided with the scooter.
Paramedics took the 18-year-old to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Police said his injuries are life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation.
