18-year-old hospitalized after scooter, truck crash in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — An 18-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after he was hit while riding a scooter in Marietta.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday on Windy Hill Road and Cobb Pkwy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the 18-year-old was going southbound in the northbound lanes and turned in front of the southbound traffic. A driver in a Ford Ranger truck collided with the scooter.

Paramedics took the 18-year-old to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Police said his injuries are life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group