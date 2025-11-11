17-month-old drowned in bathtub after ingesting cocaine; father charged with murder

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a 17-month-old boy ingested cocaine before drowning in a bathtub in a Kennesaw home, according to an indictment.

The father is accused of telling someone to hide drugs while on the phone with 911, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

The father, Kenton Hamilton, faces multiple charges including felony murder, second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The indictment revealed new insight into the investigation more than a year after the child’s death on Windsor Court, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned.

Police said the child was left unattended for more than three hours. Investigators believe the drugs were a significant contributing factor in his death.

Hamilton, a convicted felon, told police he was asleep with the 17-month-old and his 4-year-old child when it happened. He said the child walked up two flights of stairs, turned on the water and got himself in the bathtub.

Neighbors who witnessed the aftermath said they were shocked to learned what police said happened.

“It’s hard to believe,” said a neighbor.

Hamilton is also accused of instructing someone to remove other evidence from his home after his arrest.

A previous indictment stated the child’s mother is charged with tampering with evidence, although she is not named in the most recent one.

