1 injured in shooting near Austell

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police say they are investigating a shooting in the Austell area.

It happened in the 5200 block of Austell Powder Springs Road.

We are in contact with police to learn the condition of the person who was injured in the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News has a photographer headed to the scene.

Check back with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group