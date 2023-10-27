Coast Guard suspends search for missing Georgia fishermen. Families say they aren’t giving up hope

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The U.S. Coast Guard announced it has suspended the search for three fishermen who disappeared off the Georgia coast after leaving for a trip two weeks ago.

Tyler Barlow, Caleb Wilkinson, and Dalton Conway went on a trip on Oct. 14 aboard the “Carol Ann” but never returned to shore. Their family and and the boat’s owner haven’t been able to contact them.

The “Carol Ann” went roughly 80 miles from the Brunswick shore and the Coast Guard launched a search last Friday. Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax reported that the Coast Guard searched as far north as Cape Fear, North Carolina and as far south as St. Augustine, Florida.

The Coast Guard said the boat may be on the Gulf Stream. However, crews haven’t been able to find any sign of the boat or the crew and suspended the search Thursday.

“Despite the unwavering dedication of our crews, regrettably, we have not been able to uncover any traces of the vessel and have made the difficult decision to suspend the search for three beloved family members,” said Capt. Frank DelRosso, commander, Coast Guard Sector Charleston. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partner agencies and the countless volunteers who have lent their assistance in this arduous search. Undoubtedly, they, like us, share in the deep sympathy we hold for the families of the missing individuals.”

Action News Jax has been communicating with the fishermen’s families since the search began.

“It’s absolutely terrifying. We are sick to our stomachs. Lots of tears and gatherings, getting together to try to uplift each other and stay positive whenever we’re all wanting to fall apart,” Stevie Conway, Dalton’s sister and Caleb’s girlfriend told Action News Jax.

Barlow’s family said they plan to continue the search themselves.

“We need something. We can’t go with nothing and not knowing ever. Heart can’t take that,” Barlow’s mother Kim Jones told Action News Jax.

“I can only hope and pray that my son’s still alive and that he’s holding on and all three of those boys have the strength,” Chris Barlow said.

