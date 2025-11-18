CMA Awards 2025: Watch country music’s biggest night LIVE Wednesday on Channel 2

The 59th Annual CMA Awards will air LIVE this Wednesday night on Channel 2.

The Country Music Association celebrates country music and honors some of the biggest stars of the genre.

When is the CMA Awards ceremony?

The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The event will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Who is hosting?

Lainey Wilson will return as host of the awards show for the second consecutive year.

A press release from ABC states that the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, who is a six-time nominee at this year’s show, will also take the stage to deliver a powerful performance.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” Wilson said previously in a press release. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

Prior to the awards show, “GMA” will have a behind-the-scenes look at country music’s biggest night with Wilson.

Who else is performing?

Also taking the CMA Awards stage this year are Ella Langley with a performance of her new song “Choosin’ Texas” and Megan Moroney, who will perform her hit song “6 Months Later.”

Nominees taking the stage include new artist of the year nominee Tucker Wetmore, who will perform his viral hit “Wind Up Missin’ You,” and five-time nominee Zach Top, who will perform his song “Guitar.” Stephen Wilson Jr., who is also a new artist of the year nominee, will perform a rendition of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.”

Additionally, BigXthaPlug will take the stage with Luke Combs to perform their song “Pray Hard,” while Shaboozey and Wilson will perform their ballad “Took A Walk.”

CMA Awards performers will also include Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Little Big Town, Patty Loveless, Keith Urban and more.

Who is presenting?

Presenters announced for this year’s CMA Awards include Elizabeth Hurley, Steve Martin, Lady A, Ne-Yo, Jordan Davis and “Good Morning America” co-anchor Lara Spencer.

Who is receiving the lifetime achievement award?

Legendary country music star Vince Gill will be honored with the 2025 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

He will be recognized for his trailblazing career and celebrated with a special tribute and performance.

Who is nominated?

Some of our favorite stars across country music are vying for the top awards.

Nominees in the new artist of the year category include Langley, Shaboozey, Top, Wetmore and Wilson.

In the entertainer of the year category, Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Wilson are battling it out.

New artist of the year

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male vocalist of the year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Single of the year

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney; Producer: Kristian Bush; Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top; Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey

“You look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green; Producer: Will Bundy; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Album of the year

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney; Producer: Kristian Bush; Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

“Cold Beer & Country Music” – Zach Top; Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey

“F-1 Trillion” – Post Malone; Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“I’m The Problem” – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi; Mix Engineers: Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi

“Whirlwind” – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Song of the year

“4x4xU” Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson

“Am I Okay?” Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney

“I Never Lie” Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top

“Texas” Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock

“you look like you love me” Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

Musical event of the year

“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)Producers: Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, Dann Huff

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly RollProducer: Micah Nichols

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)Producer: Trent Willmon

“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome

“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney) Producer: Kristian Bush

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Brent Mason – Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Derek Wells – Guitar

Music video of the year

“Am I Okay?” – Megan MoroneyDirectors: Alexandra Gavillet, Megan Moroney

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)Director: Dustin Haney

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey WilsonDirector: TK McKamy

“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris StapletonDirector: Running Bear

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley GreenDirectors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney

