Clint Eastwood spotted while filming movie in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood has been spotted in recent days while filming a movie in Savannah, according to an area restaurant.

Channel 2 Action News affiliate WJCL said Eastwood is filming a new thriller in the city called “Juror #2.”

IMDB said that Eastwood will be directing and starring in the film. Other notable actors set to appear in the film include Zoey Deutch, Toni Collette and Kiefer Sutherland.

The 93-year-old Eastwood was spotted in recent days at La Scala Ristorante, an Italian restaurant located just south of Forsyth Park.

The post indicated that Eastwood filmed at the restaurant and then came back the following night to have dinner.

IMDB did not share an expected release date for the film.

