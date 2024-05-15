Youth shelter employee convicted of sexually abusing kids at Clayton County facility

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former employee of a youth shelter in Clayton County has been convicted of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl who was living at the shelter.

Caleb Randolph, 27, of Macon, pleaded guilty to charges of statutory rape and sexual contact by an employee in the first degree last week in Clayton County.

“Caleb Randolph was put in a position to care for our state’s most vulnerable children, and instead he sexually abused a 15-year-old female desperately in need of comfort, support, and safety,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said. “For months, he groomed his victim by exploiting her vulnerabilities, and his actions are reprehensible.”

Randolph was sentenced to 30 years in prison, to serve 17. He will also have to be required to register as a sex offender once he is released.

“Our case does not end here,” Carr said. “We will continue to pursue any individual who commits or perpetuates child sexual exploitation in Georgia.”

