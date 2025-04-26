Years after 19-year-old killed, 4 others shot, Clayton police searching for 2 suspects

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say they have arrested two people, but are searching for two more connected to an August 2022 shooting.

Officers say they were called to the Park at Leeds Apartments on Riverdale Road where they found five people who had been shot. One of those people, 19-year-old Kiyre Allen, was killed.

Investigators say in December 2024, they were able to obtain enough evidence to suggest four men were responsible for the shootings: Lathurston Hoffler, Marcus D. Brown, Lamonta Thomas and a man who has not been identified.

Police say both Hoffler and Thomas are in custody. Jail records show the 22-year-old Thomas is being held in the Clayton County Jail on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and battery.

Brown has not yet been arrested and police say they are still working to identify the fourth suspect.

One of the victims, Darrell Winn, told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims after the shooting that he was outside celebrating his birthday when he was shot in the foot.

“Actually, I was in shock because I was like ‘Wow,’” he said. “This was my first time ever being shot. It took me a minute to actually wrap my head around it.”

Anyone who knows where Brown may be or who the fourth suspect is should call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

