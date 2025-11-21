Clayton County

Woman being followed moments before being shot, killed. Police want to know who was behind her

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Police searching for person of interest in woman's murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a man they say was following a young woman moments before she was killed.

In August, police say Emile Jones, 21, was shot and killed at a gas station on Anvil Block Road.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured video of a man following her moments before the shooting and then running away from the gas station immediately after.

Investigators say he is only being considered a person of interest.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes him or has other information about Jones’ death to reach out to them at 770-473-3915.

