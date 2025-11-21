Woman being followed moments before being shot, killed. Police want to know who was behind her

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a man they say was following a young woman moments before she was killed.
In August, police say Emile Jones, 21, was shot and killed at a gas station on Anvil Block Road.
Surveillance cameras in the area captured video of a man following her moments before the shooting and then running away from the gas station immediately after.
Investigators say he is only being considered a person of interest.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes him or has other information about Jones’ death to reach out to them at 770-473-3915.
