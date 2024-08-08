Why did beauty store get evicted, merch dumped in parking lot? Here’s what we know

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A day after hundreds of people flocked to a shopping center in Clayton County where merchandise from a beauty store filled a parking lot, Channel 2 Action News is getting answers as to why this happened in the first place.

On Thursday, Beauty Mart on Upper Riverdale Road was evicted from its building, while massive piles of merchandise were dumped in the parking lot.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was live in Clayton County on Thursday, where some customers said they believed this happened because the store owner passed away.

Fernandes spoke to a customer who said she’d known the owner, Miss Sue for years.

All day on Thursday, people were seen coming by to see if the merchandise was still out and available, but on Wednesday, it had been removed.

“People were here with UHauls and clothes baskets and trash bags,” Honey Cleark said.

Cleark says she was in the middle of Wednesday’s chaos after a Beauty Mart was served an eviction notice and a lot of the store’s merchandise was dumped in the parking lot

When folks who just happened to be in the shopping plaza saw all this merchandise, some started fighting with each other over products.

“It was just horrific that it was so many people. there were a couple of ladies fighting over wigs and ya know fighting over the products like lashes,” Cleark said.

After Fernandes did some digging, she learned that the owner of the plaza hired a company to clear the area.

Deputies showed up when someone called 911 and said things were getting out of hand.

“They blocked off the street from the expressway, then they blocked off the street from this way nobody could touch anything,” Prince said.

Deputies ended up loading up the remaining merchandise trucks and they hauled it away.

Prince runs a local ministry and said all of this stuff could’ve helped the community.

“It could’ve been donated to a good cause or a shelter of some kind in Clayton County,” Prince said.

Channel 2 Action News is still working to track down the owner’s family and still working to find out exactly what led up to this eviction.

