Travelers surprised by water pouring through the ceiling at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday were surprised by water suddenly breaking through the ceiling and pouring onto the floor below.

An airline passenger captured video of the messy scene.

The incident did not impact airport operations, but a security checkpoint was temporarily closed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An airport spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News, “Earlier today, a ceiling leak developed near Gate T11. The source of the leak is being investigated. The affected area has been contained, and remediation crews are actively working to clean and sanitize the space. The Lower North Checkpoint is temporarily closed. Customer service representatives are on-site to assist and reroute passengers around the impacted area to ensure minimal disruption. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are also present as a precaution. There is no impact to overall Airport operations.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group