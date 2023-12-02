Train crashes into tractor-trailer carrying Whataburger supplies in Clayton County, crew members say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a train.

Clean-up officials told Channel 2 Action News sometime Saturday morning a train slammed into a tractor-trailer that was carrying vegetable oil for Whataburger on Main Street in Forest Park.

According to crew members on the scene, the driver of the tractor-trailer was stuck on the tracks when the train crashed into it.

Officials said the train engineer was taken to the hospital. No further information was provided at the scene.

Norfolk Southern told Channel 2 Action News they are still waiting for more information from local authorities about the incident.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Forest Park police for a statement but has not received a response.

