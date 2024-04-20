Thousands of grams of illegal drugs seized so far this year in Clayton Co., sheriff’s office says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday they have seized thousands of grams of illegal drugs, and hundreds of illegal pills so far this year.
“You cannot and will not steal a gun or car, ride our streets, commit a crime, and victimize the citizens of Clayton,” Sheriff Levon Allen said in a statement.
Allen said he has authorized all his units to use P.I.T. maneuvers to stop suspected criminals, “so mess around and find out if you want to, and you will be in a ditch.”
So far this year, the department has seized:
- Marijuana 7,931.44 grams
- Cocaine 1,769.89 grams
- Meth 137.13 grams
- MDMA 968 pills
- MDMA 124.21 grams
- Mushrooms 3.25lbs
- 24oz of promethazine
- 2.6 pounds of THC wax
- Crack cocaine 31.6 grams
- Marijuana edibles 7.78 lbs
- Heroin 1.4 grams
- Fentanyl 1.03 pound
- 660 Fentanyl pills
- 2 THC pens
- 22 THC gummies
- 45 amphetamine schedule 2 pills
- 2 bottles of promethazine
There have been a total of 1,736 arrests, 115 stolen guns have been recovered, and 58 stolen vehicles captured.
