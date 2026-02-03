Student suspended for ICE protest walkout: ‘We can’t just be shut down’

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A student who participated in a nationwide protest of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement actions said she was suspended when she walked back in.

The student, who asked not to be identified for fear of repercussion, told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that Charles Drew High School suspended her for two days.

She said the school called her father Monday and said she is no longer suspended.

“We all decided to collectively leave school and decided to protest like all the other students in Georgia,” she said.

She feels she was wrongfully suspended Friday.

“I feel like anybody has the right to speak on what they feel is right, and we can’t just be shut down because we’re students,” she said.

Thousands of students across the country including across metro Atlanta got up and walked out of class in protest against the Trump administration’s ICE policies.

Several school districts warned students they would face suspension and other disciplinary actions.

This student said she was not aware of the warning.

In a statement, the school district superintendent wrote:

“Clayton County Public Schools remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of every student entrusted to our care. We acknowledge our students’ desire to express their concerns and will continue to ensure that such activities occur safely and respectfully, consistent with the school district’s code of conduct.”

Joshua McCall, an immigration attorney, says schools have the right to suspend students who do not follow the code of conduct, which could include walking out of class in protest.

“If something were to happen to one of these students in protest, the school may be financially liable,” McCall said.

