Clayton County

Police searching for missing Jonesboro girl with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder last seen Sunday

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Chelsey Lorraine Blackshear (Clayton County Police Department)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old Jonesboro girl diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia last seen on Sunday.

Clayton County police officers responded to Stormy Lane Sunday afternoon in response to a call about a missing teen.

Officers met with Lawanda Harris, who told them that her daughter, Chelsey Lorraine Blackshear, 16, left home at about 3:30 p.m. on foot without permission.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She doesn’t know which direction her daughter walked.

Chelsey was described by her mother as standing 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black tights, and black house shoes.

Harris said her daughter was taking medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Blackshear was entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center as a missing person and a Mattie’s Call Alert Bulletin form was completed for her.

If you see her, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648 or call 911.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Six Flags Over Georgia set to increase security as the Spring Break crowd is expected this week Six Flags Over Georgia always has off-duty law enforcement officers employed on property when the park is in operation.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read