Man killed, teenage girl injured in double shooting in northwest Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting that also left a teenager injured.

On Sunday night, police said they were called out to a shooting on James Jackson Parkway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police confirmed that a 34-year-old man was shot at that location.

First responders attempted CPR on the man but he died from his injuries.

Police said a teenage girl was also shot.

The teen walked into a fire station on Hollywood Road with two gunshot wounds to the shoulder.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said she was taken to Grady and she is stable.

At this time, there are no details on what led to the shooting.

Police said the suspected vehicle was a dark-colored SUV.

Channel 2 Action News will have more details on the incident on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Six Flags Over Georgia set to increase security as the Spring Break crowd is expected this week Six Flags Over Georgia always has off-duty law enforcement officers employed on property when the park is in operation.

©2023 Cox Media Group