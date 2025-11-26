Officers pull over drivers, surprise them with Thanksgiving dinners

Forest Park Police surprised drivers by giving out Thanksgiving meals instead of traffic tickets during an event in partnership with Fellowship of Faith International.

The initiative involved police officers pulling over drivers for minor infractions, only to present them with a turkey and a full Thanksgiving meal.

This effort aimed to build community trust and support those in need during the holiday season," Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes learned.

“We’re going to give you an opportunity to take a turkey instead of a ticket,” said Chief Brandon Criss of the Forest Park Police Department, highlighting the department’s commitment to community engagement.

Fellowship of Faith International, an East Point church, partnered with the police to distribute 1,200 boxes of Thanksgiving meals. These boxes included turkey, collard greens, yams and dressing, ensuring a complete holiday meal for families.

The church usually focuses on helping seniors, but this year they extended their support to anyone in need, recognizing the widespread impact of economic challenges.

Chief Criss emphasized that this event was a way for officers to connect positively with the community, reducing fear and fostering trust.

Recipients were encouraged to enjoy the holiday and were reminded to address any minor vehicle issues, like a brake light, with good humor.

