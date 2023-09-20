Nearly 4-year-old Clayton County cold case solved, inmate charged with murder

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four years after a man was found shot to death, a Clayton County inmate is being charged with his murder.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the incident unfolded on September 9, 2019. Officers received calls about gunfire in the area of Garden Walk Boulevard in College Park.

This was 15 minutes prior to Bobbie Jackson arriving at the Southern Regional Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Clayton detectives said, at the time, officers did respond to check the area but did not find anything suspicious or a person needing help.

The case went cold, until earlier this year when detectives received information and an eyewitness to identify the suspect.

The investigation revealed that Jackson was reportedly shot by Travaughn Gordon, 21, several times in a robbery after the two agreed to meet up to do a drug sale.

Clayton County detectives said Gordon has been an inmate in the Clayton County Jail since March 16, 2020, on unrelated charges of robbery and violations of the Georgia Gang Act. Since being in jail, he has racked up more charges related to the ongoing RICO case brought about by the Clayton County District Attorney.

With this case, Gordon now has been charged with armed robbery, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

