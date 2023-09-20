Broken gas line catches on fire, sets roadway, cars on fire in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire is on the scene of a gas leak that has caught fire in southwest Atlanta.

Firefighters are working to put out the flames in the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.

Atlanta Gas Light confirms that a contractor was working on a 4-inch gas line and damaged it, causing a tractor to ignite in flames.

“Atlanta Gas Light crews are on the scene working with first responders. Once the area is safe, Atlanta Gas Light will work to make repairs,” the company said in an email to Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and showed flames coming out of the road and a car completely charred.

Atlanta Fire is currently at the fire scene working to put out the flames.

We have a team of reporters and photographers at fire working to learn more information about the impacts the fire is having on local businesses and neighborhoods in the area.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at Noon for the latest on this developing story.

RELATED NEWS:

RAW VIDEO: Busy Atlanta road shutdown as flames seen coming from roadway, car charred Busy Atlanta road shutdown as flames seen coming from roadway, car charred

©2023 Cox Media Group