Murder suspect in Clayton County’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ arrested

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A murder suspect who ranked on the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Top 10 Most Wanted list is now in custody.

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Authorities say the case dates back to February 22, 2025, when Clayton County police responded to a shooting on Riverdale Road. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound, who later died from their injuries.

Detectives quickly identified Semaj Byrd as the suspect and obtained arrest warrants.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen placed Byrd at no.5 on the Most Wanted list and activated the Sheriff’s Elite Fugitive Unit to track him down.

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With the assistance of DeKalb County police, the U.S. Marshals, and Clayton County police, Byrd was surrounded at the intersection of Riverdale Road and Norman Boulevard. He was arrested and taken to the Clayton County Jail.

The investigation into the February 2025 homicide remains ongoing.

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