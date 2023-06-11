Missing 22-year-old woman sought by Clayton County police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old woman with schizophrenia.

On Friday, CCPD responded to the call of a missing person. When they arrived, officers learned that 22-year-old Myah Rivers left her residence around 7 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned.

Rivers is a black woman, listed at 5-foot-3 inches, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with the saying “God is Dope” on the front, blue jeans, and hot pink colored Nike brand sneakers.

She has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and her whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to CCPD.

Anyone who may have information regarding Rivers whereabouts is asked to contact the CCPD at 770-477-4026 or call 911.

