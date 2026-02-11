Metro Atlanta school district trains staff for ICE

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some schools in the metro area are developing protocols on what to do if Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, comes to a school.

The Clayton County School District has put together a seven-point, step-by-step action plan that includes not allowing ICE in schools if they don’t have a valid warrant.

There is no evidence that ICE has gone into any school in Clayton, and the school system says it has had no issues. It says it just wants to make sure its staff is trained and knows what to do.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones talked to parents outside Jonesboro High School. Genai Parker said ICE doesn’t belong on school property.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate. I think children are sent to school to learn and not be in grown people political business,” Parker said.

She said ICE should never interrupt learning as they search for people in this country illegally.

She doesn’t approve of ICE and neither does her daughter, who was a part of a student protest at Jonesboro high recently.

Parker approves of Clayton County Schools’ step-by-step actions for staff to follow if ICE comes to any school.

“I think Clayton County has done an excellent job trying to protect the students of the county,” she said.

Step 1 in the plan: Notify administration and the safety and security division.

Step 2: Do not allow entry without proper documentation. Staff are asked to check ID’s, get badge numbers and make sure any warrant is signed by a judge. If it isn’t, staff are told to deny entry.

“I think that’s really smart cause why would you just let somebody just come in your school and they ain’t go no warrant,” parent Tati Brownlee said.

Step 3: Do not share student information. The school system says that information is protected by law.

Step 4: Ensure Student Safety: Reassure students and keep the learning environment as calm as possible.

Step 5: Engage Support Services Staff: Contact the social worker or school counselor to notify parents.

Step 6: Inform Staff About Rights, Roles and Responsibilities: Staff should be trained to understand and comply with enforcement topics.

Step 7: If an ICE agent inquires about J-1 and H-1B Visa Programs for Teachers: Verify credentials. Politely ask for copy of the warrant Without a judicial warrant you are not obligated to allow access to school records or facilities. Refer agent to district leadership and legal counsel.

The plan also calls for bus drivers to immediately contact dispatch if ICE is present.

Once again, Clayton County says it has had no incidents related to ICE. It just wants its staff to be trained and know what to do.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group