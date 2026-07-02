Manhunt over for man accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Last month, a pregnant woman was shot in the neck and nearly killed. Riverdale police say her boyfriend was the person who pulled the trigger.

After searching for him for more than a week, police say Jerrell Clark was found in Atlanta and arrested. Clayton County jail records show he was booked just before 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say Clark and the mother of his unborn child got into an argument that turned into gunfire and ended with her bleeding from her neck.

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Both the 38-year-old woman and her unborn child are expected to survive.

Riverdale police chief Randall Norman told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that officers were on scene in a matter of minutes and found the woman and her adult son running from the home.

She told police that her live-in boyfriend, Clark, pulled the trigger and nearly killed her.

“It could be a matter of the way that you may have turned or reacted or responded to being shot in the neck. And you know the bullet could have traveled anywhere,” Chief Norman said.

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