Pregnant woman shot by child’s father, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt is on for a person who shot a pregnant woman.

Police say the suspect, Jerrell Clark, They warned he could be armed and dangerous.

Police had a message for the suspect: Turn yourself in, or they will find you.

They continue to track the man they say shot the mother of his unborn child at an apartment complex Saturday morning, Channel 2’s Michael Doudna reports.

They said an argument turned into gunfire, leaving the victim bleeding from her neck.

Both the woman and her unborn child are expected to survive.

People in the normally quiet community struggled to learn of the violence.

“I don’t think any human in that sense should do something like that,” said neighbor Wale Ade.

Riverdale police chief Randall Norman says police arrived within minutes, finding the 38-year-old pregnant woman and her adult son fleeing from the home.

The woman told police that her live-in boyfriend, Clark, pulled the trigger and nearly killed her.

“It could be a matter of the way that you may have turned or reacted or responded to being shot in the neck. And you know the bullet could have traveled anywhere,” Chief Norman said.

In between the confusion of providing aid and the arrival of the SWAT team, Norman says Clark slipped away. He is still on the run.

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is urged to call the Riverdale Police Department or 911.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group