Man convicted in 2020 Clayton County shootout that left 1 man dead

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been convicted in connection with the murder of a man in Clayton County in 2020.

A jury returned a guilty verdict for Llewellyn Edinborough on two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime.

According to evidence presented during the trial, at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2020, Edinborough, Clarence Houseworth, and another person arrived at their apartment complex on Highway 85 in Forest Park.

They approached, surrounded and threatened to kill the victim, who was searching for a friend’s apartment.

The victim was able to escape to his truck, but had to shoot in self-defense as Edinborough, Houseworth, and another person were chasing him.

The Clayton County District Attorney said both Houseworth and Edinborough fired shots at the victim and Houseworth was shot in the leg.

Houseworth later died from that gunshot wound.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, which clearly showed that Edinborough and his friends provoked the incident, and their armed attack caused the shootout that killed Houseworth.

The trial began on Monday, Feb. 19, and concluded on Thursday, Feb. 2024.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 1, 2024.

Edinborough is facing a life sentence.

