Labor Day weekend: Atlanta airport projects this day will be its busiest travel day

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is preparing for a busy Labor Day weekend, expecting over 2.3 million passengers between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.

The airport anticipates its peak travel day to be Saturday when nearly 325,000 travelers are projected to pass through its terminals.

This surge in passenger numbers marks one of the busiest travel periods of the year for the airport.

Travelers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. This recommendation aims to help passengers navigate the increased traffic and ensure a smooth travel experience.

Passengers are also encouraged to pack carefully, ensuring that firearms and ammunition are unloaded, properly secured, and placed in checked baggage only.

For detailed packing guidelines, travelers can visit the TSA’s ‘What Can I Bring?’ page at TSA.gov.

To stay informed, travelers can access real-time updates on parking availability, security wait times, and concessions at ATL.com.

